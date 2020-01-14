UMaine men’s hockey team visits up-and-down UConn squad

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. CONNECTICUT

Time, site: Wednesday, 7:05 p.m., Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Records: UMaine 10-8-4 (4-6-2 Hockey East), UConn 7-10-4 (4-7-2)

Series, last meeting: UConn leads 5-4-4, 2-2 tie on 10/27/18

Key players: Maine — RW Mitch Fossier (4 goals, 21 assists), C Tim Doherty (9 & 13), LW Eduards Tralmaks (11 & 7), LW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (9 & 3), D Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi (1 & 6), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 5), G Jeremy Swayman 10-8-4, 2.26 goals-against average, .936); UConn — C Ben Freeman (3 & 11), C Jachym Kondelik (6 & 7), LW Vladislav Firstov (6 & 7), C Rukslan Iskhakov (6 & 6), D Wyatt Newpower (2 & 8), D YKan Kuznetsov (2 & 7), G Toma Vomacka (7-10-3, 3.52, .886)

Game notes: Leading scorer and co-captain Freeman is from Falmouth. The Huskies have lost four straight after stringing together a five-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1). This is a vital game for the Black Bears, who have a two-game set at Boston College in nine days before finishing with eight of their last nine games at home. UMaine will be bolstered by the return of junior defenseman Cam Spicer, who played in UMaine’s 2-0 exhibition win over the United States National Development Team Under-18 squad on Saturday after missing four games with a broken foot. Junior left wing Emil Westerlund (0 & 5) has missed nine games with a wrist injury. UMaine is 1-6-1 in Hockey East road games and has scored only 22 goals in 12 league games. But the Huskies have allowed 3.43 goals per game, which ranks 51st among 60 Division I teams. UMaine could capitalize on UConn’s penalty killing, which is operating at a lowly 74.3 percent and ranks tied for 54th. UMaine is 1-7-1 against teams currently ranked in the top 20 and is 9-1-3 against unranked teams. UConn is unranked.