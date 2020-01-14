UMaine men’s basketball team begins 3-game homestand against UMass Lowell

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 4-13 (0-3 America East), UMass Lowell 8-10 (2-1)

Series: UMass Lowell leads 10-4, UML 70-61 on 2/27/19

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.6 steals per game), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg); UMass Lowell: 6-5 G Christian Lutete (20.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, .404 3-pt. percentage), 6-4 G Obadiah Noel (17.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-7 G-F Josh Gantz (8.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 6-1 G Jordyn Owens (7.5 ppg, 3.3 apg)

Game notes: UMaine opens a three-game homestand against America East’s top offensive team, which averages 74.9 ppg compared to the Black Bears’ 58.1. Both rank near the bottom of the nine-team league defensively, UMaine seventh at 69.2 ppg and UML eighth at 73.2. UMaine is coming off a road loss at Albany despite a career-high 26 points from Prijovic, who shot 5 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears’ first meeting with UMass Lowell last year was a signature game for Fleming, who tied an America East record with 18 field goals and whose 18-of-20 shooting performance from the field marked the first time in 20 years that an NCAA Division I player shot 90 percent from the field while taking at least 20 attempts. Fleming finished the night with 38 points, eight rebounds and four steals during UMaine’s 78-59 road victory. UMass Lowell’s Lutete and Noel rank first and fourth, respectively, among league scorers. UMaine returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday against Binghamton.