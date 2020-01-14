Rutgers’ Schiano hires former UMaine assistant as defensive coordinator

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers’ defensive coordinator.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff.

Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He also worked with Schiano as a linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith was Rutgers’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2012. He was special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2011, special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2010 and special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2009.

Smith spent the 2019 season as a defensive analyst with Texas A&M. Before that, he served as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota during 2017-2018 and three seasons at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Before his first stint with Rutgers, Smith worked at the University of Maine from 2002-2008, the final three seasons as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Iowa from 1999-2001.

Smith spent seven seasons on coach Jack Cosgrove’s staff at UMaine before leaving in 2009 to become a special teams coach at Rutgers.

The Pittsburgh native played at Allegheny College from 1993-1997 as a strong safety and was a three-year letterwinner.