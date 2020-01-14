Waterville
January 14, 2020
Waterville

Waterville man accused of killing his girlfriend pleads not guilty

Joe Phelan | The Kennebec Journal via AP
Nicholas Lovejoy, left, stands with his defense attorney Darak Banda during initial appearance on murder charges at Capital Judicial Center in Augusta in this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo.
By CBS 13

A Waterville man accused of fatally shooting his longtime girlfriend pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa in October 2019.

Sousa was last seen alive on Oct. 22, 2019, putting the couple’s twin 8-year-old daughters on a school bus.

Authorities later found Sousa’s body in the basement of the apartment she shared with Lovejoy.

Lovejoy allegedly confessed to shooting Sousa twice in the abdomen after he said she pushed him down the stairs and tried to shoot him, according to court documents.

He then allegedly rolled her up in a tarp and duct tape and put her in the basement of their Gold Street duplex in Waterville.

 


