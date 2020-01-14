Waterville man accused of killing his girlfriend pleads not guilty

A Waterville man accused of fatally shooting his longtime girlfriend pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa in October 2019.

Sousa was last seen alive on Oct. 22, 2019, putting the couple’s twin 8-year-old daughters on a school bus.

Authorities later found Sousa’s body in the basement of the apartment she shared with Lovejoy.

Lovejoy allegedly confessed to shooting Sousa twice in the abdomen after he said she pushed him down the stairs and tried to shoot him, according to court documents.

He then allegedly rolled her up in a tarp and duct tape and put her in the basement of their Gold Street duplex in Waterville.