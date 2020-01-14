Woman attacked in Portland’s Old Port, police say

A Portland woman was assaulted early Monday morning in the city’s Old Port, according to Portland police.

Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said that the 32-year-old woman was walking on Fore Street about 12:30 a.m. when she noticed someone following her as she passed Silver Street and started walking faster.

The assailant, described as a 5-foot-7 man wearing a backpack, allegedly ran to catch up with her before punching her near the intersection of Fore and Center streets. The woman fell to the ground and the man ran away toward Union Street, Martin said.

Paramedics treated the woman for facial injuries.

The motive for the assault is unknown.

“Crimes like this are rare in Portland,” Martin said in a Monday statement. “We would like to remind people to always be aware of your surroundings, stay in well lit areas, and try to walk in groups when possible.”

The Portland Police Department encourages anyone with information about the attack to contact them at 207-874-8575.