Ex-Trump adviser says he’s running for New Hampshire’s 1st District

A former State Department employee under President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Matt Mowers is running for the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Mowers, of Bedford, served as a senior White House adviser and diplomat in the State Department. He also had worked for Trump’s campaign.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas, who was elected in 2018.

“It’s time for a new generation of conservative leadership that delivers for New Hampshire,” Mowers said in a statement. “Working in the State Department under the leadership of President Trump, I traveled the world and saw first-hand what happens when countries ignore the will of their people and enact socialist policies that cripple their economy – robbing hope and prosperity from their citizens. When I go to Washington, I won’t forget that.”

Mowers added, “Instead of focusing on partisan distractions, I will fight to deliver meaningful results for the people of New Hampshire. I’ll work with the president to lower prescription drug prices, stop the influx of illegal drugs by building the wall, support our veterans, and fight for New Hampshire families and businesses.”

Former state Republican Party vice chairman Matt Mayberry has said he plans to announce his candidacy this month.