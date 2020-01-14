Lewiston-Auburn
January 14, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Paul Dube | Bangor Metro | Bath Iron Works | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Body found off Maine logging road identified as local woman

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
Police car, police siren, police lights, crime
The Associated Press

WATERFORD, Maine — The body of a woman found off a logging road in Waterford has been identified as a local resident, police said Tuesday.

The woman was Carol Turner, 48, of Waterford, WCSH-TV reported. Authorities believe Turner walked away from home and into a wooded area, became disoriented and died.

Turner had last been seen on Sunday night, and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that she was missing on Monday. The state medical examiner’s office was expected to determine Turner’s cause of death.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like