Body found off Maine logging road identified as local woman

WATERFORD, Maine — The body of a woman found off a logging road in Waterford has been identified as a local resident, police said Tuesday.

The woman was Carol Turner, 48, of Waterford, WCSH-TV reported. Authorities believe Turner walked away from home and into a wooded area, became disoriented and died.

Turner had last been seen on Sunday night, and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that she was missing on Monday. The state medical examiner’s office was expected to determine Turner’s cause of death.