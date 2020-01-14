Bangor
Pedestrian hospitalized for serious injuries after being hit by car in Bangor

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in a serious car crash on Summer Street outside the Bangor Police Department on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Around 5 p.m, Bangor Police Department and Bangor Fire Department arrived on the scene. Soon after, Bangor fire closed off Summer Street.

“He had very serious injuries and as quickly as possible taken to a local medical care facility for emergency treatment,” said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Fire Department.

Bangor Police Department’s criminal investigation division and accident reconstruction team are on scene.

 


Comments

