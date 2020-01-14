Tractor-trailer strikes state plow truck on I-95 in Aroostook County

A tractor-trailer struck a state plow truck on Interstate 95 in Island Falls late Monday night.

William C. Curvin, 45, of Benton, Kentucky, was driving northbound in a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Island Falls about 9:35 p.m. when he attempted to pass on the left a Maine Department of Transportation plow truck driven by 42-year-old Thor M. Cote of Mount Chase and struck the wing of the plow, according to Maine State Police Cpl. Dennis Quint.

Curvin lost control of the tractor-trailer and went into the median, where the truck tipped onto its left side and came to a rest against some rocks, Quint said.

The tractor-trailer sustained major damage. The plow truck’s plow wing and components also were heavily damaged, but Cote was able to drive it to a highway crossover, Quint said.

Quint said that Cote was plowing the left lane of the interstate at the time of the crash. Curvin thought the plow truck was in the middle of the road when he attempted to pass, Quint said.

Curvin was hauling a load of natural gas due for delivery to a local starch factory, Quint said, adding that no material was spilled as a result of the crash.

The tractor-trailer remained in the median overnight, and Quint said crews would remove it after sunup.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.