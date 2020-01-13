UMaine’s Millan to return next season pending NCAA waiver

University of Maine women’s basketball head coach Amy Vachon on Monday announced that Blanca Millan plans to return to the Black Bears for a fifth season of eligibility contingent on a successful medical hardship waiver after the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season.

Vachon also announced that Sierra Tapley will undergo knee surgery and as a result, will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Further, junior forward Kira Barra and junior center Kat Williams are on pace to graduate in May of 2020. Following their graduation from the University of Maine, both will forego their senior seasons with the Black Bears.