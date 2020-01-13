Man seriously hurt in Limington crash

A Cornish man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Limington.

Shawn Harmon, 29, was speeding in a 1998 Toyota Corolla on Ossipee Trail about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car and struck a large pine tree, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Harmon was seriously injured in the crash, but the sheriff’s office said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The crash remains under investigation.