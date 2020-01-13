Portland man sentenced for fatal shooting near homeless shelter

A Portland man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man near a homeless shelter was ordered Monday to serve 6 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter.

Tyrese Collins was 19 when he was charged with shooting Jack Wilson, 45, during an argument in June 2018 at an intersection near the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, where Wilson was living.

The shooting was one of several violent crimes that summer that prompted increased police patrols in the neighborhood.

Collins contended he was intervening in an argument between the victim and a different man he was trying to protect. He said he acted in self-defense.

He was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Under the agreement, the prosecution asked for a sentence in which he’d serve no more than 10 years.

A judge on Monday sentenced Collins to 10 years in prison but suspended a portion of the sentence.