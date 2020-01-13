Bangor
January 13, 2020
Bangor

World’s largest passenger plane stops in Bangor for medical emergency

Courtesy of the Bangor Fire Department | BDN
An Airbus A380 flight operated by Emirates landed in Bangor on Monday due to a medical emergency.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

The world’s largest passenger airplane, an Airbus A380, landed in Bangor on Monday morning due to a medical diversion.

The Emirates flight was on its way from Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The flight landed at about 9:30 a.m. due to a passenger needing emergency medical assistance.

The Bangor Fire Department and the airport’s fire and rescue squad responded to the scene, according to Aimee Thibodeau, the airport’s marketing and business development manager.

Although large non-passenger airplanes regularly land in Bangor for maintenance, it has been a few years since an A380 has had to make a medical diversion at the airport, Thibodeau said.

The flight departed Bangor at 12:15 p.m., after spending almost three hours at the airport.

 


