Woman missing after Fort Fairfield apartment fire

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine fire marshal’s office said a woman was missing and a three-story building “flattened” following an apartment fire in Fort Fairfield early Monday morning.

The office said that the fire began at a three-story apartment complex on Densmore Road just after 4 a.m. The office described the building as being “flattened” by the blaze.

The fire marshal’s office said that a team of investigators have begun to search the scene for a woman who lives in the building and is unaccounted for.

The office said that the harshly cold temperatures at the site would “hamper” recovery efforts.