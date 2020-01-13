Aroostook
January 13, 2020
Aroostook Latest News | Susan Collins | Bangor Metro | Nancy Mills | Today's Paper
Aroostook

Woman missing after Fort Fairfield apartment fire

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By David Marino Jr., The Star-Herald

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine fire marshal’s office said a woman was missing and a three-story building “flattened” following an apartment fire in Fort Fairfield early Monday morning.

The office said that the fire began at a three-story apartment complex on Densmore Road just after 4 a.m. The office described the building as being “flattened” by the blaze.

The fire marshal’s office said that a team of investigators have begun to search the scene for a woman who lives in the building and is unaccounted for.

The office said that the harshly cold temperatures at the site would “hamper” recovery efforts.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like