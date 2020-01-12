High temperatures delay arrival of ice storm, but it’s on its way

A winter storm bringing freezing rain into much of the state arrived later than expected Sunday but a winter storm warning remained in effect until early afternoon for most of Maine.

As of 8 a.m., snow, sleet and ice were falling primarily north of a line running from Dexter to Calais, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Heavy rain fell on the Bangor area in the early morning hours but let up around sunrise as the thermometer hovered around 36 degrees.

The 70 mph speed limit on Interstate 95 was lowered to 45 mph north of Old Town.

Emera Maine and Central Maine Power reported more than 1,000 outages across their service areas at about 8:30 a.m., with the vast majority of them in the Dexter area.

Rain was expected to turn into sleet and freezing rain as temperatures fall below freezing by mid- to late-morning. An ice storm warning remained in effect until 1 p.m. for southern Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties.

Between 4 and 5 inches of snow fell overnight in northern Aroostook County, with a total of 10 inches predicted for this storm, the weather service said. In Caribou, precipitation cycled between snow and sleet overnight and into the morning,

Rain fell over southern Maine overnight after the temperature in Portland hit 63 degrees Saturday as the sun was setting, breaking the old record of 54 degrees set in 2017. In Bangor, the temperature hit 55 degrees, 3 degrees above the record high set in 1983.

Temperatures overnight were expected to plummet overnight to single digits in the far north to double digits in the south.