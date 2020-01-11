University of Maine Black Bear Sports
January 12, 2020
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Weekend Storm | Bangor Metro | Lewiston Standoff | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine women’s basketball team hands UAlbany first league loss

Peter Buehner | BDN
Peter Buehner | BDN
Dor Saar of the University of Maine (15) is pictured during an October game in Bangor. She scored 21 points with six assists on Saturday to help the Black Bears beat Albany.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

The University of Maine women’s basketball team made it five wins in a row over America East rival Albany on Saturday night as the Black Bears led from start to finish to earn a 60-49 triumph at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Junior point guard Dor Saar and junior forward Maeve Carroll each poured in 21 points for UMaine (7-11 overall, 3-1 AE). Saar also had a game-high six assists and five rebounds and Carroll added a game-leading 10 rebounds and three assists.

Anne Simon posted nine points and five rebounds along with two steals.

Maddy McVicar added six points and five rebounds.

Helene Haegerstrand’s 10 points, eight each from Amanda Kantzy and Kyara Frames and seven from Lucie Descortes paced the Great Danes (6-10, 2-1 AE).

Kantzy grabbed nine rebounds and Frames logged three assists.

The Black Bears scored the game’s first eight points with Carroll hitting a 10-foot jumper, converting a turnaround layup and then feeding Simon for a layup before Saar’s 12-foot jumper capped the surge.

UMaine led by as many as 13 in the first half and took a 35-25 lead into the intermission.

Saar scored 16 points in the first half on 6-for-10 shooting, including a 4-for-7 showing from the 3-point arc. She also dished out three assists .

Carroll contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two assists and Simon chipped in with six points.

Frames and Descortes kept the Great Danes within striking distance by combining for 15 first-half points.

UMaine shot 46.9 percent from the floor abnd 38.5 percent from the 3-point arc while Albany shot 37.9 and 25 percent, respectively.

The much smaller Black Bears also outrebounded Albany 21-16.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like