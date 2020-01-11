UMaine women’s basketball team hands UAlbany first league loss

The University of Maine women’s basketball team made it five wins in a row over America East rival Albany on Saturday night as the Black Bears led from start to finish to earn a 60-49 triumph at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Junior point guard Dor Saar and junior forward Maeve Carroll each poured in 21 points for UMaine (7-11 overall, 3-1 AE). Saar also had a game-high six assists and five rebounds and Carroll added a game-leading 10 rebounds and three assists.

Anne Simon posted nine points and five rebounds along with two steals.

Maddy McVicar added six points and five rebounds.

Helene Haegerstrand’s 10 points, eight each from Amanda Kantzy and Kyara Frames and seven from Lucie Descortes paced the Great Danes (6-10, 2-1 AE).

Kantzy grabbed nine rebounds and Frames logged three assists.

The Black Bears scored the game’s first eight points with Carroll hitting a 10-foot jumper, converting a turnaround layup and then feeding Simon for a layup before Saar’s 12-foot jumper capped the surge.

UMaine led by as many as 13 in the first half and took a 35-25 lead into the intermission.

Saar scored 16 points in the first half on 6-for-10 shooting, including a 4-for-7 showing from the 3-point arc. She also dished out three assists .

Carroll contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two assists and Simon chipped in with six points.

Frames and Descortes kept the Great Danes within striking distance by combining for 15 first-half points.

UMaine shot 46.9 percent from the floor abnd 38.5 percent from the 3-point arc while Albany shot 37.9 and 25 percent, respectively.

The much smaller Black Bears also outrebounded Albany 21-16.