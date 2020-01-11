UAlbany holds off UMaine men’s basketball team

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Black Bears fell in their third straight America East contest on Saturday afternoon, as the Great Danes of UAlbany held off a late run by the Black Bears to seal up the 76-70 victory at the SEFCU Arena.

Maine was carried by a season-best effort from redshirt-junior Nedeljko Prijovic who poured in a career-high 26 points on 9-16 shooting from the field. Prijovic led Maine on a 15-4 run between the 3:53 and 0:30 mark of the final half to bring Maine back into it, but it was too little too late as UAlbany held on for the 76-70 victory.

MAINE GAME NOTES

Prijovic led the way, setting new career-highs in points (26), field goals made (9), and three-point field goals made (5). He also chipped in four rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes.

Sergio El Darwich was the only other Black Bear to reach double-digit scoring, with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Foul trouble ultimately sank Maine in this one, as the Black Bears committed a season-high 35 fouls to allow the Great Danes to go a massive 36-47 from the free-throw line to swing the balance in this one.

LOOKING AHEAD

Maine drops to 4-13 on the year and 0-3 in the America East.

The men will return home on Wednesday night to host the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks at the Cross Center, a game set to tip at 7:00 PM.