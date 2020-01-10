Weekend ice threat may cause power outages, difficult travel conditions

Mainers should expect freezing rain this weekend which may cause power outages and tricky travel conditions.

Temperatures will rebound to around 40 degrees on Friday. Expect more clouds with the chance for a few showers.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch with temps surging into the low 50s.

Low clouds and fog look likely thanks to the warmer air moving over the cooler snow pack. A front will sag south Saturday night and a steadier rainfall is expected.

Ground level temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday while several thousand feet up they’ll be in the mid to upper 40s. That’s a recipe for freezing rain.

While rain will dominate southern and coastal Maine, sleet and freezing rain is likely inland.

Up to 0.25 to 0.50 inches of ice is expected. The most is expected in the mountains and foothills of Maine.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very difficult.

Any leftover rain and freezing rain should end during the afternoon Sunday.

Northern Maine is expected to pick up several inches of snow Sunday night.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday for all but southernmost Maine and coastal Maine.