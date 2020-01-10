University of Maine Black Bear Sports
UMaine women renew rivalry with UAlbany in Saturday road game

Peter Buehner | BDN
Maddy McVicar of the University of Maine (4) drives in for a layup during a 2018 game in Bangor. The Black Bears play at Dartmouth on Tuesday afternoon.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Saturday, 5 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 6-11 (2-1 America East), Albany 6-9 (2-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 23-19, UMaine 66-51 on 3/10/19

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.6 points, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (10.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.9 apg, 1.6 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (9.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (9.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg); Albany — 6-3 C Alexi Schecter (13.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 5-2 G Kyara Frames (9.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.3 apg. 1.7 spg), 6-2 F Amanda Kantzy (8.7 ppg, 6.3 ppg, 2.2 apg), 6-1 F Helene Haegerstrand (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-6 G Khepera Stokes (5.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2 apg, 1.3 spg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last four meetings between the teams. Frames was a third-team All-America East selection a year ago. UMaine ranks 11th in the country in 3-pointers made (131) and is eighth in 3-point attempts. UAlbany has the league’s best 3-point defense, limiting teams to a 24.8 percent shooting from the arc. The Great Danes are holding teams to 58.3 points per game, second best in the league. Each of UMaine’s five starters is averaging in double figures in its three America East contests, led by Carroll (16.7 ppg) and McVicar (15.7). UAlbany owns league wins over Vermont (58-49) and Binghamton (56-53). Carroll and Albany’s Schecter are tied for second in the conference in shooting percentage (.517).


