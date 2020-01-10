UMaine men’s hockey to battle US Development Program team

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. U.S. UNDER-18 Team

Time, site: 7 p.m. Saturday, Alfond Arena, Orono.

Records: UMaine 10-8-4, Team USA Under-18s 18-12-1

Last meeting: Team USA 6-4 on 12/8/18

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (4 goals, 21 assists), C Tim Doherty (9 & 13), RW Eduards Tralmaks (11 & 7), LW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (9 & 3), D Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi (1 & 6), G Stephen Mundinger, G Matt Thiessen; Team USA — RW Brett Berard (13 & 16), LW Matthew Beniers (13 & 15), RW Thomas Bordeleau (13 & 15), LW Luke Tuch (11 & 7), D Jake Sanderson (4 & 11), G Drew Commesso (10-4-1, 2.21 goals-against average, .919 save percentage), G Noah Grannan (8-7-0, 2.74, .881)

Game notes: This will be a valuable game for the Black Bears because they are facing a fast, highly skilled team that will challenge them. UMaine head coach Red Gendron has the opportunity to utilize players who haven’t seen much action this season. That could help develop depth for the stretch run which consists of 12 Hockey East games. Gendron also can give some duty to junior defenseman Cam Spicer, who has missed the last four games with a broken foot. Spicer, who had been a regular over the first 18 games, has been practicing this week. Team USA is 2-10-1 against U.S. college teams but is coming off an impressive showing against Boston University on Jan. 3. The teams battled to a 3-3 overtime tie before BU won a shootout. Team USA is coached by former Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute head coach Seth Appert. Six Team USA players have committed to play at Hockey East schools including Berard (Providence), Tuch (Boston University) and Commesso (BU).