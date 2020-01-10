UMaine men’s basketball team takes to the road to play UAlbany

Time, site: 3 p.m. Saturday, SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York

Records: UMaine 4-12 (0-2 America East), UAlbany 8-8 (1-0)

Series: UAlbany leads 24-14, UAlbany 63-54 on 2/17/19

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (8.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg); UAlbany: 6-3 G Cameron Healy (15.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.8 apg), 6-1 G Ahmad Clark (14.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.7 apg), 6-6 G-F Malachai de Souza (7.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-5 G-F Trey Hutcheson (7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

The last time these teams met in Albany, UMaine secured its first conference victory of the 2018-2019 campaign. El Darwich scored 26 points in the Black Bears’ 66-62 victory. UAlbany has been idle since last Saturday when it opened the AE schedule with a 74-62 victory at Binghamton. UMaine is coming off a 57-51 loss at New Hampshire. Both UMaine and UAlbany scored dramatic victories over Columbia near the end of non-conference play. UAlbany scored six points in the last 12 seconds, the final point a free throw by Healy with less than a second remaining, to rally past the Lions 67-66 on Dec. 30. Then on Jan. 2, Fleming’s long 3-pointer as time expired in overtime gave UMaine a 75-72 victory over the Ivy League team. UAlbany 19th-year head coach Will Brown earned his 300th victory with an 84-80 win over Niagara on Dec. 14. After Saturday’s game UMaine will play three consecutive home games: Jan. 15 against UMass Lowell, Jan. 19 against Binghamton and Jan. 22 vs. Vermont.

