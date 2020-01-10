Hyatt sparks Bangor past rival Brewer in ‘Fill the Alfond’ hockey game

Senior center Sean Hyatt scored goals 3:56 apart in the third period to break open a close game Friday night and lead Bangor High School to a 6-2 hockey victory over Brewer in the annual “Fill the Alfond hockey” game at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Class A Bangor improved to 5-3 while Brewer, a Class B team, fell to 3-4-1.

Hyatt, who went into the game with one goal on the season, gave Bangor a 3-1 lead 2:29 into the third period. He intercepted an errant cross-ice pass by the Witches, broke in alone on goalie Tyler St. Lawrence and roofed a 10-foot wrist shot over his glove.

Hyatt expanded the lead on the power play when he flipped home the rebound of a Jacob Munroe blast from the point that was deflected on its way to St. Lawrence’s pads.

Keegan Nilsson got one back for Brewer with 6:33 remaining but Munroe iced it with a 40-foot wrist shot 1:37 later that evaded St. Lawrence’s glove.

Aidan Scripture added an insurance goal for the Rams 1:44 later.

Jake Hirsch finished with 23 saves for Bangor while St.Lawrence and Evan White combined for 23 for Brewer.

The Rams carried the play in the first period and were able to generate a lot of pressure on the forecheck. But the Witches were effective protecting the net and got their sticks in the shooting and passing lanes to deflect passes and shots.

Bangor outshot Brewer 11-7 in the period.

Ben Brook collected his fifth goal of the season off a 3-on-2 rush. He carried the puck down the left wing and used his speed to beat a Brewer defenseman wide before cutting in on St. Lawrence and snapping a 10-foot wrister past St. Lawrence’s glove.

That snapped St. Lawrence’s shutout streak at 101 minutes, 11 seconds.

The Witches nearly equalized just a few moments later when the puck squirted over to the far post to an open Jarrod Harvey, who was parked a few feet off the extended goal line. He one-timed a wrister only to see Hirsch sprawl over on his side and make the save.

St. Lawrence kept the Witches within one with two saves late in the period after David Brown’s pass to an unattended Sean Hyatt in front of the open net landed in Hyatt’s skates. Brown had maneuvered cleverly past a defender along the left-wing side before sliding the puck across to Hyatt.

Later in the period, St. Lawrence was well-positioned to absorb Garrett Courtney’s wrister from the middle of the slot off a Ram faceoff win and, soon after, he was able to flash out his right skate to deny Jacob Munroe, who fired a one-timer from the left point off a Brown feed.

Cooper Ireland’s score at the 11:18 mark of the second period staked Bangor to a 2-0 lead. Drew Dorr carried the puck into the zone and fought off a few checks before being knocked off the puck. But the puck laid in the high slot and Ireland fired a wrist shot that snuck through the pads of St. Lawrence.

Kevin Moreau pulled one back for Brewer on a 5-on-3 power play with 54 seconds left in the middle period. He scored with a rising wrist shot through a screen from the left faceoff circle and into the near-side corner.