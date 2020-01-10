Reports: Mookie Betts signs one-year, $27 deal with Red Sox
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff •
Michael Dwyer | AP
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts after his RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
According to multiple media reports, outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a one-year contract worth $27 million.
Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported the development on Friday afternoon.
According to ESPN, that’s the largest contract ever agreed to by a player in an arbitration-eligible season.
