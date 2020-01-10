Susan Collins celebrates Bangor school that received national honor

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins visited the Fruit Street School in Bangor on Friday morning for a round of congratulations on the school’s recent recognition as one of the most outstanding schools in the country.

In September, it was the only Maine elementary school to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The designation is meant to recognize public or private schools’ academic achievement or progress in closing achievement gaps among different groups of students, as measured by standardized test scores.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the Fruit Street School and our community,” said Collins, a Republican who lives in Bangor. “I think we should be very proud.”

During an assembly before the school’s more than 300 students, Collins talked about growing up in Caribou and her work, and she presented a formal congressional commemoration to the school.

Collins also praised the two other Maine schools, Cape Elizabeth High School and Yarmouth High School, that were among the 362 across the country to recently be named Blue Ribbon schools. All three Maine schools received the designation based on their test scores. Fruit Street was the fourth Bangor school to be designated a Blue Ribbon school.

During the assembly, State Rep. Victoria Kornfield, D-Bangor, a former teacher at Bangor High School, also praised the students, teachers and administrators of the Fruit Street School for receiving the award.