Here are 4 indoor sports activities happening soon in Greater Bangor

BASEBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine baseball program will host the top high school talent in the region for a full day of workouts with the Black Bears coaching staff during its Prospect Camp. It will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Mahaney Dome. The Camp costs $125 and includes a pro-style workout, campus tour, and a game played in front of and directed by the UMaine baseball coaching staff. For information and to register, please visit totalcamps.com/mainebaseball or contact UMaine assistant coach Matt Marsh at matthew.marsh@maine.edu.

ORONO — UMaine baseball will host a series of youth instructional clinics that will begin in January and two Team Camps to take place in June and August. The youth series includes one class for four weeks in January (hitting, pitching, catching, or infield) on either Saturday night or Sunday night in Mahaney Dome. In February and March, participants will practice with the Maine Grizzlies youth travel team on Saturday nights in Mahaney Dome and have biweekly practices on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights. Coaches for the program will be UMaine’s Matt Marsh and Josh Kieffer, as well as the Maine Grizzlies staff. Practices continue through April on either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday nights. In mid-March, scrimmages will begin in place of practices. Participants will also receive a Maine Grizzlies Hat. The cost of the program is $500. The instructional course alone is $150. For information and to register, please visit totalcamps.com/mainebaseball or contact UMaine assistant coach Matt Marsh at matthew.marsh@maine.edu.

ORONO — University of Maine Baseball Team Camps, June 26-28 and Aug. 14-16, at Mahaney Diamond. Camps will be attended by numerous New England college coaches; cost is $1,500 per team and includes a pro-style workout, two nine-inning games, and a tour of the Maine campus. Players can also register as individuals for $150; visit totalcamps.com/mainebaseball for more information or contact coach Matt Marsh at matthew.marsh@maine.edu.

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — DownEast Credit Union Basketball Tournaments at Woodland High School, grades 8 and under, girls March 21-22, boys March 28-29, $130 per team; certified IAABO officials, sportsmanship award, “hotshot” competition; contact Michael Bois, Woodland Recreation Dept., at recreation@baileyville.org or by phone at 207-427-6205 or 207-214-8784

SOFTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine softball team will host winter hitting and pitching clinics on Sundays, Jan. 26-Feb. 16, at the Mahaney Dome and the Mitchell Batting Pavilion. Sessions include pitching from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and hitting from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Players may choose pitching, hitting or both. A single-day option also is available for campers who can’t commit to all four weekends. Pitchers must bring their own catcher, which can be a peer or a parent and the catchers do not have to pay. Hitters must bring a bat and players may share bats. Registration and information are available at www.totalcamps.com/mainesoftball