Credit card payment processing company laying off 139 at its Portland office

The international credit card payment processing company EVO has notified the state that it plans to lay off 139 employees at its Portland office in the Public Market Building.

Maine law requires companies with more than 100 employees to give the state 90 days notice in advance of layoffs of more than 50 people. The company notified the Maine Department of Labor about the layoffs Tuesday.

The department said the company does not plan to begin the layoffs until March, and the department is already receiving requests from area employers to make sure workers know about job opportunities with them.

Meanwhile, landlord Steve Whittier said the company is committed to its lease in the Public Market Building until 2030.

“They plan on using a small portion of it long term, and they would like to either sublet or re-let the rest of it,” he said.

Whittier said it could be up to about a year until the space is re-leased.

EVO didn’t immediately return calls for comment.

