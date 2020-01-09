Deer rescued after falling through ice on MDI pond

Acadia National Park rangers and game wardens rescued a deer that fell through the ice Wednesday in a pond on Mount Desert Island.

A witness contacted the Maine Warden Service on Wednesday after the deer fell through the ice on Hodgdon Pond, on the western side of the island, according to Christie Anastasia, a park spokeswoman. Rangers responded to the pond and assisted wardens with getting the deer out of the water and onto shore. The deer was “extremely cold and exhausted but alert” after being rescued, she said.

Anastasia said people venturing out onto frozen lakes or waterways should always be careful and make sure the ice can support their weight. Conditions can vary from one waterbody to the next, simultaneously resulting in ice that is safe in one place but not in another.

The effort on MDI marks at least the second rescue this week of a wild animal from a pond in Hancock County. Two men ice fishing Monday on Flanders Pond in Sullivan came across a bald eagle on the ice that appeared to have been injured in a fight with coyotes, according to WABI.

The television station reported that the eagle appeared to be alert and the two men covered it with a coat until game wardens arrived and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in Freedom.