Kay Jewelers to close at Aroostook Centre Mall after 25-plus years of operation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook Centre Mall location of jewelry retailer Kay Jewelers will close on Jan. 25, according to a representative of Kay’s parent company, Signet Jewelers.

David Bouffard, vice president of corporate affairs at Signet, would not provide a reason for why the store was closing, citing company policy on disclosing “business reasons.”

Penny Anderson, administrative assistant at Presque Isle’s Planning and Development office, said the store had been located in the mall since it opened in 1993.

Mall manager Bruce Brigman said he couldn’t comment on the matter, because Kay Jewelers had not informed him why the location was closing.

Brigman said that from what he knew, Kay had been one of many stores at the mall that had a “phenomenal” holiday shopping season in 2019.

“We took it as a shock,” Brigman said. “Nothing we can do at this point.”

Bouffard said the Kay Jewelers location at Bangor Mall would honor all jewelry warranties and store credit acquired at the Presque Isle location.

Brandon Cropley, currently an assistant manager at the Presque Isle location, said he and fellow employees were informed about the closure shortly before Christmas.

He said sales had been good at the location, and he too was unsure why the shop was closing.

The Aroostook Centre Mall has seen a variety of big name stores leave the mall in the last five years, including Sears and Staples in 2015 and Kmart in 2016.

Brigman has recently focused his strategy on drawing successful local businesses to the mall, hoping to build off of that success by adding larger outlets.

Signet Jewelers, citing a tough jewelry market, announced it would be closing more than 150 of its jewelry stores nationwide in April.