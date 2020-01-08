New Hampshire men repel UMaine rally to post 57-51 basketball victory

DURHAM, N.H. — The University of Maine men’s basketball team fell for the second straight game on Wednesday night, as their rivals at the University of New Hampshire bested them by a 57-51 final score in an America East game at Lundholm Gymnasium.

A 15-4 run between the 12:41 and 6:04 mark of the second half brought the Black Bears all the way back to within three of the Wildcats after being down by as many as 14. UNH got their defensive act together in the final two minutes, however, holding Maine to just three points while scoring seven of their own to lock up the 57-51 victory.

MAINE GAME NOTES

Andrew Fleming once again led the Black Bears offensively with 14 points on the night alongside four rebounds, a block, and a steal. He went 3-6 from three, his best performance from deep so far this season.

Sergio El Darwich put together a solid effort with 11 points, three assists, and a steal.

Peter Stumer saw his second start of his freshman campaign and poured in seven points, all in the first half.

Maine rediscovered their ability to get to the free throw line, going 12-19 on the night while only giving the Wildcats six free throws on the evening. They’ve now had 15 or more free throw attempts in three of their last five contests.

LOOKING AHEAD

Maine falls to 4-12 overall on the season and 0-2 within the America East.

Next up for the Black Bears is a trip to Albany to take on the Great Danes on Saturday, a game set to tipoff at 3:00 PM.