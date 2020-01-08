Maine gets $5 million opioid grant to help new mothers

Maine is one of 10 states that’s been awarded a federal grant to help mothers and babies affected by opioid use.

The $5 million maternal opioid misuse model grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be used to increase access to care for pregnant and postpartum women and their babies through a model that includes a “no wrong door” system of screening, telehealth and enhanced home visiting and community supports. The goal is to improve quality of care and reduce costs over a five-year period.

According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, more than 900 babies were born exposed to substances, including opioids, in fiscal year 2018. Though the number is declining, it represents about 7 percent of all births.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.