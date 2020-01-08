Nation
January 08, 2020
Nation Latest News | Polystyrene Ban | Bangor Metro | Butch Babin | Today's Paper
Nation

Trump says Iran appears to be ‘standing down’ after strike

Alex Brandon | AP
Alex Brandon | AP
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington.
The Associated Press

This story will be updated.

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like