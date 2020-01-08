Trump says Iran appears to be ‘standing down’ after strike

This story will be updated.

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.