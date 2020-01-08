Lewiston man pleads guilty to assault in fatal Kennedy Park brawl

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on Wednesday for his role in the death of Donald Giusti in June 2018.

A judged sentenced Pierre Musafiri to serve seven days behind bars. He will also have to pay a $300 fine.

Musafiri was charged with misdemeanor assault in April 2019 after he kicked Giusti while he lay badly injured on Knox Street in Lewiston after a confrontation between two groups near Kennedy Park on June 12, 2018.

Giusti, who’d been struck in the head with a rock, died three days later at the hospital.

Musafiri was one of three men who were connected to Giusti’s death. A then 13-year-old boy was charged with misdemeanor assault, and a then 17-year-old boy faces a manslaughter charge.