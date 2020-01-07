Weather
January 07, 2020
Light snow may cause slippery road conditions in Maine Wednesday

    WGME | BDN
    Snow map shows 1-3 inches of snow across the state.
    Troy R. Bennett | BDN
    A pair of skiers make their way around Baxter Boulevard in Portland.
By CBS 13

Mainers can expect a quiet weather day Tuesday before our next storm arrives Wednesday.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of our next storm system.

Light snow is expected Wednesday morning. With temperatures dipping into the 20s, there is a chance for some slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute.

In the Bangor area, snow is likely between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Around an inch of new snow accumulation is expected.

Areas along the coast and in Southern Maine can expect up to three inches of snow.

Most areas will get about a coating to an inch. There will be a break from the light snow through the late morning and afternoon.

On Thursday, we return to brighter skies along with colder temperatures and stronger winds.

Highs on Thursday will only top off in the 20s.

On Friday, we will once again see clouds increase with a chance for afternoon and evening showers.

The weekend will bring another chance for light showers on Saturday and a wintry mix Sunday.

 


