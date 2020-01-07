UMaine women’s basketball team returns home for rivalry clash with UNH

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-11 (1-1 America East), UNH 4-10 (1-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 58-35, UM 69-36 on 3/6/19

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.6 points, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-10 F Maeve Carroll (9.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.6 apg), 5-11 G Maddy McVicar (8.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.6 ppg); UNH — 6-3 F/C Ashley Storey (17.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 5-9 G Caroline Soucy (10.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-7 G Amanda Torres (8.3 ppg, 2.6 apg), 5-7 G Helena Delaruelle (6.2 ppg, 4.6 apg), 6-2 F Ivy Gogolin (5.2 ppg, 4 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last seven meetings. The Black Bears are third in the country in 3-point attempts (389) and 16th in 3-pointers made (123). Fogarty is 11-for-19 beyond the 3-point arc in UMaine’s two America East games and is averaging 17.5 ppg. All five UMaine starters scored in double figures in Sunday’s 73-69 loss at Stony Brook. Former Greely High of Cumberland Center star Storey is having an outstanding senior year. Her 17.1 ppg rank third in AE and it was her basket with four seconds left that gave UNH its 72-71 win over Hartford on Sunday. Carroll is averaging 16 points, nine rebounds and 6.3 assists over her last three games. Delaruelle and Saar are second and third in the conference in assists per game. UMaine is 3-3 at home while UNH is 1-7 on the road. Both teams struggle on the boards. UNH is seventh in the nine-team conference (33.8 rpg) while UMaine is last (28.3 rpg). UMaine is down to nine healthy players with five on the sidelines due to injury.