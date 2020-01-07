UMaine men’s basketball team visits rival New Hampshire for league game

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lundholm Gymnasium, Durham, New Hampshire

Records: UMaine 4-11 (0-1 America East), New Hampshire 7-7 (0-1)

Series: UMaine leads 108-74, New Hampshire 60-53 on 3/5/19

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.5 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (8.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg); New Hampshire: 6-5 F Nick Guadarrema (15.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.5 apg), 6-5 G Sean Sutherlin (14.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.2 apg), 6-7 F Jayden Martinez (11.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-5 G Josh Hopkins (10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg)

Game notes: These teams meet for the 183rd time in the first of two annual border battles. UNH is 5-0 at home and already has eclipsed its win total from 2018-2019 season when the Wildcats finished 5-24. Coach Bill Herrion’s club fell at Hartford 61-52 in its AE opener last Saturday despite a team-high 17 points from Sutherin. The Wildcats were outscored 34-25 in the second half. UMaine similarly struggled during the second half of its conference opener against Stony Brook, at least during a four-minute stretch when the Seawolves scored 19 unanswered points to extend a six-point lead. UNH is looking for a fast-paced game while UMaine plays much more deliberately. The Wildcats rank second in AE scoring at 72.9 ppg while UMaine is ninth at 57.7 ppg. The rangy Black Bears also must be wary of UNH’s aggressiveness on the backboards, as the Wildcats rank fourth nationally in rebounds per game (42.9). UMaine returns to the road Saturday for a 3 p.m. game at the University of Albany (8-8, 1-0 AE).