Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020: Helping the homeless, how to really save the internet, Trump and the truth

Helping the homeless

I’m a firm believer and supporter of animal shelters and orphanages in the Bangor area. Hats off to the humane society and all the hard work it does so to support our hurting and homeless animals. With this said, as I researched this subject, I noticed that the animal shelters in the area outnumber our homeless shelters. The shelters for animals are beautiful structures and many are newly built, where the homeless shelters are old buildings with much need for care.

Why? Some might say it’s because animals are helpless creatures where humans are not. In my opinion, homeless people are just as helpless when trying to get back on their feet. I thank all those who help in both areas. This is not a comparison of the two, but rather a concern of the priorities for both and their needs.

What if when building the next animal shelter, a homeless person is trained and hired to take care of them and have living quarters at the same time? I’m not one to stone birds, but wouldn’t this kill two birds with one stone?

If I was homeless, and have been many years ago in my younger years, I’d learn to meow and bark with pleasure just being able to have a job, a roof over my head and helping abused and homeless animals. This is just a thought. With all the empty state buildings in the area, this just might work if one caring politician would put their heart into it. I couldn’t think of a better way to start off the new year.

Eugene Allen

Holden

How to really save the internet

It is a shame to see Democrats in Congress treating what should be a nonpartisan issue such as net neutrality in such a hyperpartisan way. The Save the Internet Act, backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would do nothing to actually protect consumers online, and instead would only bog down the internet in needless regulations that would hurt investment and delay broadband deployment in rural Maine communities that need it most. This bill must be stopped.

It’s hard for me to understand how legislation that wouldn’t even apply net-neutrality rules to internet tech titans like Facebook and Google can be considered a solution at all. These two companies have arguably more control over what content consumers see and where they go online than any other entity.

Not only have they continuously failed to protect their users’ personal information and private data, but they have also demonstrated clear anti-competitive behavior. Excluding these companies from net-neutrality rules would be like exempting Ford and General Motors from regulations enforced on the rest of the automobile industry. It simply makes no sense.

On top of that, the regulations that Save the Internet Act would reinstate have already been proven to have a negative impact on rural broadband investment. When the Obama administration first tried to enforce these rules, rural investment in broadband dropped and did not pick up again until after they were rescinded.

Congress needs to come up with a true bipartisan solution that protects consumers online while preserving an environment that encourages investment and expansion in high-speed networks in rural communities throughout Maine and across the country.

Jim Thorne

Carmel

Trump and the truth

I cannot imagine a worse president for the United States than Donald Trump.

Trump either doesn’t understand what “truthful” means or he simply ignores the truth when it doesn’t suit his narrative. Whenever he speaks on any subject, I am very wary of what he says and usually the skepticism is well justified.

Trump also seems to want to run the government in a way that suits his style of managing; that is, he is the man in charge and everyone else in the organization is there to serve him. No democratic government with a leader who thinks like that can function for the people. The chief executive officer is effectively trying to operate like a strongman or a dictator with predictable, disastrous results for the nation.

Worst of all, it appears Trump tried to enlist a foreign nation to help him get reelected in 2020, an impeachable offense. We simply cannot afford to have any more presidents like Trump.

Equally disturbing to me is the support Trump receives from the Republican members of Congress. Surely, they must acknowledge to themselves how bad Trump is for our country, and yet they do almost nothing to oppose him. This failure to uphold their oaths of office is destroying our democracy. Republicans should be ashamed for acting this way. The welfare of our country must come before a desire for power.

George Elliott

Bangor