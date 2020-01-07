York
January 07, 2020
2 men found dead in Saco home

By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Two men were found dead Monday morning inside a Saco home.

Saco police responded to the home at David Drive, a private road just off Jenkins Road, about 8:21 a.m., according to the Saco Police Department and the Portland Press Herald.

When officers arrived, they saw a man inside the home whom they believed was unresponsive, Saco police said. Jeffrey Robinson and Nicholas Robinson were found dead inside, police said.

Both men are related to each other, though police have not disclosed the nature of their relationship nor their ages, the Press Herald reports.

The Robinsons were taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where a cause of death will be determined.

Saco police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The deaths remain under investigation.

 


