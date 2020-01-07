Midcoast
Elderly man bitten on face by fox in Bath

Norman Kenney, an 88-year-old resident of Bath, was attacked by a fox on Friday.
An 88-year-old man was bitten on the face by a fox when he fell to the ground while trying to beat the attacking animal with his cane, Maine police said.

Police believe the fox that attacked Norman Kenney in his yard in Bath on Friday evening was the same one that attacked two dogs earlier in the day, The Times Record reports.

After being bitten, the man was able to grab the fox and hold it until a passerby arrived to help him secure the animal. They then called 911 and a Bath officer killed the fox.

There has been a spate of rabies cases in Bath and Brunswick. The man was being treated for rabies exposure as a precaution.

Animal control officers brought the fox to the Health and Environmental Testing Lab in Augusta to be tested for rabies, and the test results are pending, the newspaper reported.

 


