Bangor
January 07, 2020
Bangor

How to get around the I-95 pileup

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
At least 30 vehicles crashed on Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes just before exit 174 in Carmel. According to Sgt. Barry Meserve of the Maine State Police the crash was about a half mile long.
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff

Police are recommending that drivers headed northbound on Interstate 95 leave the interstate in Newport and use alternate routes to avoid traffic caused by a pileup in Carmel, near mile marker 174.

This map shows the approximate location of the crash that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and an alternate route to help drivers avoid it.

The crash caused a pileup of around 30 cars, according to the latest report from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Northbound lanes near exit 174 on I-95 will likely be closed until at least noon.

 


