How to get around the I-95 pileup

Police are recommending that drivers headed northbound on Interstate 95 leave the interstate in Newport and use alternate routes to avoid traffic caused by a pileup in Carmel, near mile marker 174.

This map shows the approximate location of the crash that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and an alternate route to help drivers avoid it.

The crash caused a pileup of around 30 cars, according to the latest report from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Northbound lanes near exit 174 on I-95 will likely be closed until at least noon.