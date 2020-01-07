Bangor police arrest New Jersey man after allegedly finding $35,000 in drugs in car

Police in Bangor arrested a New Jersey man Monday evening and charged him with aggravated drug trafficking, after they say they found a large amount of heroin and cocaine in the car in which he was a passenger.

Operating on a tip from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bangor police officers pulled over a vehicle on Union Street around 6:30 p.m. and identified a passenger as Kayson Harvey, 23, of Newark, New Jersey, who police said had just come from a local bus station.

A recent drug trafficking conviction in Maine subjects Harvey to searches by law enforcement. When they searched the car, police said they found what they believed to be cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of between $35,000 and $40,000.

Harvey was previously arrested for drug trafficking last summer, after police found 43 grams of heroin worth around $10,000 in a Verona Island residence on July 23. Harvey’s city of residence at that time was New York City.

Harvey was arrested Monday evening and taken to Penobscot County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs and violating conditions of release. He is currently being held without bail.