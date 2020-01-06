Saint Joseph’s athletics director leaves to take SafeSport position

Saint Joseph’s College in Standish will be looking for a new director of athletics for the first time in 14 years after the resignation of Brian Curtin.

Curtin, who was hired for the position in May 2006, has accepted a position with the United States Center for SafeSport, an independent 501c(3) non-profit organization focused on ending all forms of abuse in sport. The organization aims to make athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation’s sports culture through abuse prevention, education and accountability.

“Brian has been an exceptional Director of Athletics who also contributed in many significant ways to the greater College community,” Saint Joseph’s President Jim Dlugos said. “He will be sorely missed at Saint Joseph’s, but we are proud that he has chosen to commit his talent and energy to the important work of the Center for SafeSport.”

Curtin was chosen as the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Executive of the Year in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. He helped Saint Joseph’s athletics achieve unprecedented growth and success during his tenure.

The school added men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s swimming in 2007 and then started indoor and outdoor men’s and women’s track and field teams in 2012. Last winter, men’s and women’s alpine skiing teams were added, increasing Saint Joseph’s varsity sports offerings to 21.

Curtin also spearheaded numerous efforts to improve the athletic facilities, including the construction of the $5 million lighted turf and track athletics complex, which opened in 2017. Most recently, Curtin helped lead the planning of the Mike McDevitt Court fundraising campaign, which was revealed to the public in early December.

He also helped Saint Joseph’s attain previously unseen success both on the field of play and in the classroom over the last 14 years. The Monks claimed the GNAC Men’s Commissioner’s Cup in 2012 and 2019, the award for academic achievement by student-athletes.

During Curtin’s tenure, the Monks captured 31 conference titles with 25 runner-up finishes and 32 NCAA tournament appearances while posting an incredible 2,125-1,271-50 (.626) overall record.

In the classroom, the Monks have increased their number of GNAC Academic All-Conference honorees in each of the last nine years, with 115 student-athletes (most in the GNAC) maintaining a 3.25 cumulative grade point average through the 2019 spring semester.

The United States Center for SafeSport, located in Denver, is federally authorized under the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017. The organization develops resources and policies to safeguard athletes from bullying, harassment, hazing, physical, emotional, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.