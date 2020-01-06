14-year-old hit by truck while walking to bus stop in Oxford County

A 14-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck with an attached plow Monday morning while walking to a bus stop in Canton.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that the teen was walking her younger sister to a bus stop on Canton Point Road about 6:40 a.m. when a 46-year-old man from the town of Mexico driving a Chevrolet Silverado with an attached plow hit her.

The teen was thrown over a snowbank, and she was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the TV station reports.

The crash remains under investigation.

Canton is southeast of Dixfield in Oxford County.