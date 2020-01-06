Lewiston-Auburn
January 06, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn

11 displaced after Auburn apartment building deemed unsafe

This apartment building on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been deemed unsafe.
By CBS 13

An Auburn apartment building has been deemed unsafe after it started to collapse Sunday night.

The deputy fire chief said the department got a call just before 10:30 p.m. for a possible structure collapse at the building on Minot Avenue.

Officials determined the building is structurally unsafe. Residents said they heard popping noises and part of the building started to collapse.

No one was hurt, but 11 people have been displaced while the fire department works with a structural engineer to determine the extent of the damage and if people can go back inside.

 


