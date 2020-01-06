Robbinston man 7th person to die in Maine vehicle crashes so far in 2020

A Robbinston man died Sunday night in a vehicle accident in Pembroke, becoming at least the seventh person to die as a result of car crashes on Maine roads so far in the first days of 2020.

Perry Shain, 59, is also the third person in Washington County in as many days to die from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash. He was riding in a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck that went off Front Street at around 9:10 p.m. and struck a tree, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Injured in the crash were the driver, Levi Woodman, 27, of Pembroke, and passenger Rebecca Cushing, 39, of Pembroke. Cushing was taken to Calais Regional Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, but Woodman suffered serious injuries and was taken first to the Calais hospital and then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital in Portland.

Also in Washington County, two people were killed Friday afternoon when an SUV they were riding in collided head-on with a tractor trailer on Route 1 in Columbia.

Early Saturday morning, two Windsor residents died in a single-vehicle car crash in Augusta.

A local man died Jan. 2 in a car crash in Canaan, according to the Associated Press, and a 75-year-old man died Jan. 1 in a crash in Winthrop, possibly because of a medical issue, WMTW reported.

According to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, police are unaware of any other fatal accidents so far in Maine in 2020.

He said Monday that 156 people died as a result of fatal accidents in Maine in 2019, including a Standish man who died Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Vincent Oates, 51, suffered life-threatening injuries in a Dec. 28 accident in Standish that killed his 8 year-old son, Owen Oates.