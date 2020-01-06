I-95 shut down in Augusta as police deal with armed man in car

The northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Augusta were shut down Monday morning as police dealt with a man in a car with a gun.

Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said that a man was sitting alone in a car with a gun on the exit 113 off ramp. Augusta police and state troopers were on the scene.

He said that northbound traffic was being diverted at exit 112 to Civic Center Drive and drivers would need to use secondary roads to return to the interstate in Sidney.

Southbound traffic on I-95 was not affected.

This story will be updated.