UMaine women’s basketball team visits surging Stony Brook

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: 2 p.m. Sunday, Island Federal Arena, Stony Brook, New York

Records: UMaine 5-10 (1-0 America East), Stony Brook 13-1 (1-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 22-19, UMaine 71-61 on 2/24/19

Key players: Maine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (9.7 ppg, 1.5 spg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (8.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.3 ppg), 6-0 F Gaddy Lefft (4.5 ppg, 4 rpg); Stony Brook — 5-2 G Kaela Hilaire (12.6 ppg, 5.4 apg), 6-1 F India Pagan (12.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 5-8 G Anastasia Warren (8.4 ppg), 5-7 G Victoria Johnson (7.4 ppg), 5-11 F Cheyenne Clark (6.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg), 5-10 G Hailey Zeise (4.9 ppg)

Game notes: Stony Brook has won 10 in a row including a 53-45 victory over UMBC. Stony Brook is the stingiest defensive team in America East, surrendering just 54.5 points per game. That ranks 21st among 348 teams in Division I. The Seawolves have also been terrific on the boards, averaging a league-best 42.1 rebounds, including 15.4 offensive, per contest. UMaine must box out as the injury-depleted and undersized Black Bears are only managing 28.4 rpg. UMaine has to play better defense than it did against winless Hartford in Thursday’s 87-73 victory. Hartford was averaging 47.3 ppg, 347th in the country. UMaine did erupt offensively thanks to 50.7 percent shooting, including a 12-for-26 showing from the 3-point arc. The Black Bears must shoot well from the outside. Hilaire has given the Seawolves a big lift after transferring in from Seton Hall where she was a unanimous Big East All-Rookie selection in 2017.