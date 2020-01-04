UMaine men’s basketball team hosts Stony Brook in Sunday league opener

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 4-10, Stony Brook 9-6

Series: Stony Brook leads 20-3, SBU 81-53 on 2/23/19

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (8.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Stony Brook: 6-5 G Elijah Olaniyi (18.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 6-1 G Makale Foreman (14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 6-5 F Andrew Garcia (12.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-3 G Miles Latimer (7.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 6-11 C Jeff Otchere (3.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.9 blocks per game)

Game notes: Conference play begins with a big test for UMaine against a team that had the second best nonconference record among AE teams and owns 18 consecutive victories over the Black Bears. UMaine should be riding a bit of confidence after Fleming beat the buzzer Thursday night with a deep 3-pointer to defeat Columbia in overtime to end a four-game losing streak. UMaine also got a big effort from El Darwich, who scored the team’s final seven points of regulation and first seven points of overtime before Fleming’s game-winning shot. The Black Bears, who rank last among league teams in scoring at 58.1 ppg, will be tested by the conference’s second-stingiest defense in Stony Brook (65.8 ppg). Otchere is the reigning America East Defensive Player of the Year. Olaniyi became the first two-time AE Player of the Week after amassing 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists during the Seawolves’ 81-65 win over Norfolk State on Dec. 29. UMaine visits New Hampshire on Wednesday, Jan. 8.