Tralmaks’ late goal lifts UMaine men’s hockey team past Omaha

PORTLAND — Eduards Tralmaks, Mitchell Fossier, Tim Doherty combined for eight points in the University of Maine men’s ice hockey 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon in the Cross Insurance Arena.

First Goal (Nebraska Omaha 1-0): After killing the Black Bears power play opportunity, the Mavericks found the only goal of the opening frame. John Schult fired from the far face-off dot. The puck made its way through traffic and into the Maine net. Jeremy Swayman was unable to see the shot with UNO forwards in front of the Maine goaltender. Omaha took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Second Goal (1-1): Streaking out of the box at the conclusion of a two minute minor, Samuel Rennaker tied the afternoon game at one goal apiece. The goal came on a 1-0 rush. Eduards Tralmaks found the newly freed Rennaker. Mitchell Fossier was also credited with an assist on the breakaway tally.

Third Goal (Maine 2-1): Tralmaks wanted to do the work himself this time and scored his 10th goal of the 2019-20 season. Tim Doherty found the unmarked Tralmaks on the farside of the ice. The Lativa native buried the puck with ease. Once again, Fossier helped out with an assist.

Fourth Goal (2-2): Tristan Keck stopped the Black Bears’ momentum with a goal to wrap-up the second period. Martin Sundberg had his original shot saved by Swayman. Keck corralled the loose puck and lit the lamp. After two periods in Portland, the game was tied 2-2.

Fifth Goal (Maine 3-2): With just over two minutes left in the non-conference competition, Tralmaks tipped home the game winning goal. Tim Doherty’s shot was deflected by an Omaha defender. The errant shot then found Tralmaks’ stick. The 3-2 would not be relinquished as Maine won their second straight game in the Cross Insurance Arena.

Notes: Jeremy Swayman finished with 32 saves, while Austin Roden tallied 24 for UNO.

Maine went 0-3 on the power play, as the Mavericks were 0-6 on their man advantages.

The Black Bears blocked 15 shots as a team.

Next: Maine returns to the ice next Saturday, January 11th for an exhibition game with the USA Under 18 Development team.