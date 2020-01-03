Weekend storm to hit Maine with another round of snow

Snow is on the way for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

It’s not a big storm, but it will be enough to bring the shovels back out and cause slippery travel conditions.

Most of Saturday will showcase cloudy skies. Snow will develop Saturday evening.

Some southern and coastal Maine areas may begin with a brief period of rain, but it will change to snow.

Snow should end early Sunday morning. Accumulations should be light with about 1-3 inches, with as much as 4 inches in the western part of the state.

Preliminary look at snow totals for the next storm Saturday night. Still a good amount of uncertainty with this storm. Mild through Saturday, then colder Sunday/Monday. Next potential storm is around Wednesday. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/OFzZiVxcqM — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 3, 2020

Bangor is predicted to get 1-2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. Portland will see 2-3 inches and most towns in The County will see less than an inch.

Colder air will follow early next week. Another round of snow or mix is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.