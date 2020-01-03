Weather
January 03, 2020
Weather Latest News | Aaron Frey | Bangor Metro | Indoor Chickens | Today's Paper
Weather

Weekend storm to hit Maine with another round of snow

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Bill Thomas shovels snow outside Camden Bank in downtown Bangor on Dec. 3, 2019.
By CBS 13

Snow is on the way for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

It’s not a big storm, but it will be enough to bring the shovels back out and cause slippery travel conditions.

Most of Saturday will showcase cloudy skies. Snow will develop Saturday evening.

Some southern and coastal Maine areas may begin with a brief period of rain, but it will change to snow.

Snow should end early Sunday morning. Accumulations should be light with about 1-3 inches, with as much as 4 inches in the western part of the state.

Bangor is predicted to get 1-2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. Portland will see 2-3 inches and most towns in The County will see less than an inch.

Colder air will follow early next week. Another round of snow or mix is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like