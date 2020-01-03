UMaine men’s hockey team battles Omaha to overtime tie

The University of Maine received two goals from senior center Tim Doherty to erase a pair of one-goal deficits and enable UMaine to earn a 2-2 tie with Omaha in a men’s college hockey game at the Alfond Arena Friday night.

UMaine (9-8-4) and Omaha (8-8-3) play again at noon Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Doherty tied it 4:13 into the third period with his second goal of the game and ninth of the season.

Kevin Conley gave Omaha a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period.

The teams swapped power-play goals in the second period. Doherty tied it at the 8:36 mark before freshman Ryan Brushett, who entered the game with 11 assists, scored his first career goal.

Freshman Austin Roden made 46 saves for Omaha and junior Jeremy Swayman made 41 stops for UMaine.

Doherty got his tying goal when he broke into the zone and took a 35-foot wrist shot that deflected off a Maverick stick and fooled Roden, beating him to the glove side.

Conley’s eighth goal of the season, coming with 7:44 left in the first period, staked the Mavericks to a well-deserved lead.

Omaha outshot UMaine 19-6 in a dominant first period, including the period’s first 11 shots on goal, and the only thing that kept UMaine within striking distance was Swayman.

Swayman made 11 high-percentage stops among his 18 in the period as it was one-way traffic in the UMaine zone until the Black Bears were finally able to establish an extensive forecheck in the last two minutes of the period.

Conley’s goal came off a 3-on-2.

Taylor Ward fired a shot from the top of the right circle that Swayman got a piece of his glove on it but the rebound spilled to the far post where Conley flipped it home.

A five-minute contact-to-the-head major and game misconduct on Maverick goal-scoring leader Ward (10 goals) 4:36 into the second period gave the Black Bears some life and Doherty capitalized with 1:01 left in the penalty.

Just moments after Doherty had been robbed by Roden on a 2-on-0 break with Fossier, he capitalized by converting a cross-ice pass from Levi Kleiboer.

Doherty took a stride after receiving Kleiboer’s pass and snapped a 30-foot wrister through a maze of players into the far corner past Roden’s stick.

The Mavericks went on the power play midway through the period and scored just 11 seconds later when Tyler Weiss fed Brushett at the edge of the crease and Brushett chipped in his own rebound after Swayman stopped his initial point-blank attempt.